MC Podcast | How is the social sector benefiting from the Gati Shakti Masterplan?
In this Podcast Surendra Ahirwar, joint secretary in the logistics division of the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade talks about how the government's ULIP platform launched under the National Logistics Policy has started pilot trials of offering data to private companies through APIs, he also talks about how the Gati Shakti Masterplan is helping develop new strategies to fund social sector projects.
February 13, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
Surendra Ahirwar, joint secretary in the logistics division of the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade