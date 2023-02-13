English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    MC Podcast | How is the social sector benefiting from the Gati Shakti Masterplan?

    In this Podcast Surendra Ahirwar, joint secretary in the logistics division of the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade talks about how the government's ULIP platform launched under the National Logistics Policy has started pilot trials of offering data to private companies through APIs, he also talks about how the Gati Shakti Masterplan is helping develop new strategies to fund social sector projects.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

    Surendra Ahirwar, joint secretary in the logistics division of the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #gati shakti plan #MC podcast #social sector #Surendra Ahirwar
    first published: Feb 13, 2023 04:39 pm