Macro Minutes podcast | RBI should be allowed to monetize the most productive part of the deficit: Sabyasachi Kar

In this episode of the Macro Minutes podcast, Moneycontrol's Arup Roychoudhury talks to Sabyasachi Kar, the RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, speaking on India's fiscal and monetary policy going ahead.

Kar says that the govt should keep the current inflation target for the Monetary Policy Committee for another year, and that RBI should be allowed to monetize part of capital expenditure.

