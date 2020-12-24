MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Macro Minutes podcast | RBI should be allowed to monetize the most productive part of the deficit: Sabyasachi Kar

Sabyasachi Kar, the RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, speaks on India's fiscal and monetary policy going ahead.

Arup Roychoudhury
December 24, 2020 / 05:52 PM IST

In this episode of the Macro Minutes podcast, Moneycontrol's Arup Roychoudhury talks to Sabyasachi Kar, the RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, speaking on India's fiscal and monetary policy going ahead.

Kar says that the govt should keep the current inflation target for the Monetary Policy Committee for another year, and that RBI should be allowed to monetize part of capital expenditure.

Tune in to the Macro Minutes podcast for more.

 
Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #Macro Minutes #Podcast #RBI policy
first published: Dec 24, 2020 05:52 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.