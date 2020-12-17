MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Macro Minutes podcast | How trade finance fared during the COVID-19 pandemic

Kamalika Ghosh talks to Founder and CEO, PrimaDollar Tim Nicolle to find out about trade finance and how it fared during the COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 06:58 PM IST

The pandemic hit global trade flows harder than the global financial crisis of 2008–2009. The second wave of COVID cases in the United States and Europe are dashing hopes of an early recovery.

For large Indian corporates, that could mean a continuation of troubles experienced in the first half of this year, including supply-chain disruptions due to lockdown measures, industrial shutdowns and the resulting delays in shipping and transport.

Battered by the COVID-19 crisis, large Indian companies are looking to their banks for digital solutions that can make their supply chains more resilient to pandemic-related disruptions.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol's Kamalika Ghosh, Tim Nicolle, Founder and CEO, PrimaDollar, talks about challenges of trade finance for traders during COVID-19.

Close
Tune in to the Macro Minutes podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Macro Minutes #Podcast
first published: Dec 17, 2020 06:58 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.