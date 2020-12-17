Macro Minutes podcast | How trade finance fared during the COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic hit global trade flows harder than the global financial crisis of 2008–2009. The second wave of COVID cases in the United States and Europe are dashing hopes of an early recovery.

For large Indian corporates, that could mean a continuation of troubles experienced in the first half of this year, including supply-chain disruptions due to lockdown measures, industrial shutdowns and the resulting delays in shipping and transport.

Battered by the COVID-19 crisis, large Indian companies are looking to their banks for digital solutions that can make their supply chains more resilient to pandemic-related disruptions.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol's Kamalika Ghosh, Tim Nicolle, Founder and CEO, PrimaDollar, talks about challenges of trade finance for traders during COVID-19.