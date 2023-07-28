JK Lakshmi Cement, IOC, Piramal enterprise Q1 results & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today, from Bharat Electronics, JK Lakhsmi Cement and Indus Towers Q1 results to global market setup. Also, catch Sham Chandak of Elios Financial Services in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
July 28, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST
