you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | 1 litre milk for 80 students; Airtel's Rs 9.5k crore bid for RCom; Ola may cut jobs and more

Tune in to In The News podcast to know about the top stories emerging from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 29 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out what are the top stories of the day.

Sharma talks about water being mixed in one litre of milk, which is then fed to 80 students under the government's Mid-Day Meal programme, yes you read that right. A school in Uttar Pradesh has been accused of serving 1 litre milk to 81 children by diluting it in water. She also talks about Bharti Airtel's Rs 9,500 crore bid for RCom assets.

Close

Next, Raut discusses reports suggesting that cab aggregator Ola could cut jobs to save costs. He lastly talks about 95,000 clients of Karvy being left in the lurch after a major scam emerged at the broking firm.

related news

Tune in to In The News for the top new stories from India and around the world.

If you have any queries or suggestions please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #In The News podcast #Karvy #Ola #Podcast

