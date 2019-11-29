In The News podcast | 1 litre milk for 80 students; Airtel's Rs 9.5k crore bid for RCom; Ola may cut jobs and more

Tune in to In The News podcast to know about the top stories emerging from India and around the world.
In the November 29 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out what are the top stories of the day.
Sharma talks about water being mixed in one litre of milk, which is then fed to 80 students under the government's Mid-Day Meal programme, yes you read that right. A school in Uttar Pradesh has been accused of serving 1 litre milk to 81 children by diluting it in water. She also talks about Bharti Airtel's Rs 9,500 crore bid for RCom assets.
Next, Raut discusses reports suggesting that cab aggregator Ola could cut jobs to save costs. He lastly talks about 95,000 clients of Karvy being left in the lurch after a major scam emerged at the broking firm.
related news
-
Reliance Jio likely to bag Reliance Infra's mobile tower, optical fibre for Rs 3,600 cr
-
On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 14 preview: With Emery gone what's next for Arsenal; Aguero injury forces Man City rethink and more
-
Corporate Buzz podcast | DHFL insolvency proceedings; Subhash Chandra's Zee exit; Aditya Puri's successor and more
Tune in to In The News for the top new stories from India and around the world.If you have any queries or suggestions please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.