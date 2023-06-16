English
    IKIO Lighting listing, PVR-INOX in focus on Adipurush release & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the listing expectations from IKIO Lighting. The PVR-Inox stock will also be in focus today as Adipurush hits the screen. And, catch Karan Taurani of Elara Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from news agencies).

    June 16, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST

