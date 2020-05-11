App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, this is... podcast | Online education a new normal amid COVID-19

Is online education here to stay for good, or is it a temporary surge that will flatten out once normalcy returns?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As it races ahead to the number two position on India's most valuable startups list, Byju's has also contributed to education continuity for students, by offering free online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic. But is online education here to stay for good, or is it a temporary surge that will flatten out once normalcy returns? Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder of Byju's tells Network 18's Kartik Malhotra that blended education - a healthy mix of online and physical classroom education - will be the new normal. Listen in for more.

Tune in to the Hello, this is... podcast for more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 05:17 pm

tags #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Complete details of special AC passenger train routes and frequency

Coronavirus lockdown | Complete details of special AC passenger train routes and frequency

COVID-19 treatment: Jaipur's SMS Medical College says plasma therapy shows promise

COVID-19 treatment: Jaipur's SMS Medical College says plasma therapy shows promise

Economy requires Rs 4.5 lakh crore fiscal support at current juncture: FICCI to FM

Economy requires Rs 4.5 lakh crore fiscal support at current juncture: FICCI to FM

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.