Hello, this is... podcast | Online education a new normal amid COVID-19

As it races ahead to the number two position on India's most valuable startups list, Byju's has also contributed to education continuity for students, by offering free online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic. But is online education here to stay for good, or is it a temporary surge that will flatten out once normalcy returns? Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder of Byju's tells Network 18's Kartik Malhotra that blended education - a healthy mix of online and physical classroom education - will be the new normal. Listen in for more.

