Hello, this is... podcast | Online education a new normal amid COVID-19

Is online education here to stay for good, or is it a temporary surge that will flatten out once normalcy returns?
As it races ahead to the number two position on India's most valuable startups list, Byju's has also contributed to education continuity for students, by offering free online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic. But is online education here to stay for good, or is it a temporary surge that will flatten out once normalcy returns? Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder of Byju's tells Network 18's Kartik Malhotra that blended education - a healthy mix of online and physical classroom education - will be the new normal. Listen in for more.Tune in to the Hello, this is... podcast for more.
