Global Chess League’s Gambit | Unusual Suspects

unusual suspects

Chess is believed to be an intense individual sport. So, how would global grandmasters, teaming up together, share notes to out-think to out-move opposing teams? Global Chess League (GCL), the world's largest and the first franchise-based chess league, organized as a joint venture between FIDE and Tech Mahindra, will tell the world how the kings and queens move across 64 squares in a collaborative, teamed battle.

GCL will take place in Dubai from June 21 to July 2 . The league will feature six teams comprising of players from around the world, including renowned names such as the new World Champion GM Ding Liren, GM Magnus Carlsen, India's five-time World Champion GM Viswanathan Anand, and the top-ranked female player in the world, GM Hou Yifan. Notably, the GCL will also include prominent Indian players such as Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani, Humpy Koneru, and Harika Dronavalli.

Many believe that the GCL can have the same kind of effect on the sport as the IPL did on cricket. These are early days, although there are heightened expectations around the league.