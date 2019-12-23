App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | These jobs can help you escape the economic slowdown

M Saraswathy talks to Nicolas Dumoulin, MD, Michael Page India, to find out what the jobs market will look like in 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The year 2019 was lacklustre as far as the job market is concerned. Numerous jobs were lost due to automation and numerous sectors including telecom had to resort to staff cuts to overcome numerous issues.

Nonetheless, experts suggest that some green shoots could be witnessed in 2020 in the jobs market. However, you'd would have to adopt certain skills to ensure that your career path is free of roadblocks.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Nicolas Dumoulin, MD, Michael Page India to identify safe sectors where jobs can beat the economic slowdown.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #careers #Future Wise podcast #jobs #Podcast

