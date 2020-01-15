App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | More funding for education sector in Budget 2020?

Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari chats with M Saraswathy to find out the expectations of the education sector from the Finance Ministry in Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The education sector is expecting the government to increase funding for the progress of the sector in Budget 2020. The funds is expected to be utilised to provide higher grants for research, 'Study in India' and teacher-training programmes among others.

In this special Future Wise podcast ahead of Budget 2020, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari chats with M Saraswathy to find out the expectations that the education sector has from the Finance Ministry in Budget 2020, scheduled to held on February 1.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020 Podcast #education sector #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

