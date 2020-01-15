Future Wise podcast | More funding for education sector in Budget 2020?

Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari chats with M Saraswathy to find out the expectations of the education sector from the Finance Ministry in Budget 2020.
The education sector is expecting the government to increase funding for the progress of the sector in Budget 2020. The funds is expected to be utilised to provide higher grants for research, 'Study in India' and teacher-training programmes among others.
In this special Future Wise podcast ahead of Budget 2020, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari chats with M Saraswathy to find out the expectations that the education sector has from the Finance Ministry in Budget 2020, scheduled to held on February 1.
Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 08:08 pm