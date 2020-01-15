Future Wise podcast | More funding for education sector in Budget 2020?

The education sector is expecting the government to increase funding for the progress of the sector in Budget 2020. The funds is expected to be utilised to provide higher grants for research, 'Study in India' and teacher-training programmes among others.

