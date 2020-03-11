Future Wise podcast | Interested in pursuing a career in design? Check out these unique courses

A career in design means that an individual is able to work across sectors. Design education is well in demand not just in sectors like retail and hospitality but also in segments like manufacturing, FMCG and automobiles.

In this episode of FutureWise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Dr. Miniya Chatterji, professor at Anant University, who explain the various design courses offered and how they can be applied in the real world.