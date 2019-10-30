Future Wise podcast | Here's what you should do to land the best summer internship

It is October and students will soon be looking out for summer internships, which are important as they can help get relevant industry experience before entering the work space.

It can sometimes get difficult to bag an internship, but worry not help is at hand. Here's what students should keep in mind before applying for an internship.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Sankaran talks M Saraswathy to find out how a student can make the best use of the time spent as an intern and gain experiences in the professional field.

