Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Here's what you should do to land the best summer internship

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy answers FAQs on summer internships and how students can gain valuable experience before stepping into the professional world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


It is October and students will soon be looking out for summer internships, which are important as they can help get relevant industry experience before entering the work space.

It can sometimes get difficult to bag an internship, but worry not help is at hand. Here's what students should keep in mind before applying for an internship.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Sankaran talks M Saraswathy to find out how a student can make the best use of the time spent as an intern and gain experiences in the professional field.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 06:29 pm

