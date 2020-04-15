App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Here's how students are staying at school during the coronavirus times

M Saraswathy chats with Abhinav Sekhri, Founder and CEO, Admission24 to find out how virtual classes function.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, there is a worry among students and parents on how to ensure academic continuity. There is confusion over the effectiveness of online classes and whether a student will be able to understand concepts over the internet.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy chats with Abhinav Sekhri, Founder and CEO, Admission24 on how virtual classes will function.

Close
Tune in to Future Wise podcast for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #education #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.