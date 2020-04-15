Future Wise podcast | Here's how students are staying at school during the coronavirus times

M Saraswathy chats with Abhinav Sekhri, Founder and CEO, Admission24 to find out how virtual classes function.
Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, there is a worry among students and parents on how to ensure academic continuity. There is confusion over the effectiveness of online classes and whether a student will be able to understand concepts over the internet.
In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy chats with Abhinav Sekhri, Founder and CEO, Admission24 on how virtual classes will function.
Tune in to Future Wise podcast for more.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 15, 2020 04:37 pm