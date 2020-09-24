172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|future-wise-how-an-investment-banking-job-is-a-safe-bet-for-all-students-5880871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | How an investment banking job is a safe bet for all students

Find out what it takes to get an investing bank role.

Moneycontrol News

Investment banking remains the most popular job role among fresh graduates. But the skills required for this role are very distinct from a regular banking job. Amidst the pandemic, investment banking roles continue to be open.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Suresh Rao, executive director, founding team, Imarticus Learning to find out what it takes to get an investing bank role.

Listen in for more.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

