Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Online learning is the way of life across the world amidst extended lockdowns and added restrictions due to COVID-19. Digital coaching is slowly becoming a preferred option for teachers to disseminate knowledge to a wider audience. But what does it take to become a successful digital coach?

In today's episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Siddharth Rajsekar, founder of the Internet Lifestyle Hub to find out tips and skills needed. Listen in for more.​