you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

In this episode, we are joined by Sitashwa Srivastava, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Stockal. Tune into the podcast for more insights

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST

One of the best ways of investing in the US markets is through stacks. But what are these stacks? How are they made and by whom? Tune into our podcast to know answers to these and more such questions. Let your investing journey in the largest stock market in the world begin here and now.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Global investment #investment portfolio #Podcast #Sitashwa Srivastava #stacks #Stockal #US markets
first published: Dec 27, 2021 05:56 pm

