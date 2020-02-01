App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decoding Budget 2020 | From tax slab rejig to LIC IPO -- impact on economy and markets, here’s all you need to know

Tune in to find out all about the Budget 2020 announcements from Moneycontrol's top experts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this exclusive podcast, top experts from Moneycontrol analyse the Budget 2020 announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to explain how they would affect the economy, Dalal Street, corporate India, and the citizens.

This podcast features Moneycontrol's Santosh Nair, Gaurav Choudhury, Kshitij Anand, Ravi Krishnan, Prince Thomas, and KPMG's Hitesh Gajaria.

Close
Tune in to find out more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:14 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020 Podcast #dividend distribution tax #economic slowdown #income tax slab #LIC IPO #Podcast

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.