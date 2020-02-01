Decoding Budget 2020 | From tax slab rejig to LIC IPO -- impact on economy and markets, here’s all you need to know

In this exclusive podcast, top experts from Moneycontrol analyse the Budget 2020 announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to explain how they would affect the economy, Dalal Street, corporate India, and the citizens.

This podcast features Moneycontrol's Santosh Nair, Gaurav Choudhury, Kshitij Anand, Ravi Krishnan, Prince Thomas, and KPMG's Hitesh Gajaria.