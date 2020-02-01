Decoding Budget 2020 | From tax slab rejig to LIC IPO -- impact on economy and markets, here’s all you need to know

Tune in to find out all about the Budget 2020 announcements from Moneycontrol's top experts.
In this exclusive podcast, top experts from Moneycontrol analyse the Budget 2020 announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to explain how they would affect the economy, Dalal Street, corporate India, and the citizens.
This podcast features Moneycontrol's Santosh Nair, Gaurav Choudhury, Kshitij Anand, Ravi Krishnan, Prince Thomas, and KPMG's Hitesh Gajaria.
Tune in to find out more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:14 pm