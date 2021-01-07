MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

D-Street Talk podcast | Alok Jain of Weekend Investing explains how momentum investing that answers 4 basic questions

The 4 basic questions are – what to buy, when to buy, how much to buy, and when to sell. If investors are clear about these 4 answers while doing their investment – they would probably have a stress free investment.

Kshitij Anand
January 07, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST

Indian market which rallied by about 15 percent in 2020 can climb fresh highs in 2021 but the basic question which many investors would have in their mind is what should they do now?

Alok Jain, founder of Weekend Investing in D-Street Talk podcast with Moneycontrol explained how he is helping his clients to glide through the volatility in the markets.

“These are unprecedented times and we can see markets going up or could crash 25% in a week nobody can predict that. We are recommending the momentum investing strategy which helps investors answer 4 basic questions while doing investment,” he said.

The 4 basic questions are – what to buy, when to buy, how much to buy, and when to sell. If investors are clear about these 4 answers while doing their investment – they would probably have a stress free investment.

Close

“In momentum investing we identify stocks that have positive momentum and we allocate capital on an automated basis. Sectors which start to move up will be included in the portfolio automatically and as exit criteria get satisfied they will get dropped off also,” explained Jain.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Alok Jain #D-Street Talk #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Podcast #Weekend Investing
first published: Jan 7, 2021 05:21 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.