D-Street Talk podcast | Alok Jain of Weekend Investing explains how momentum investing that answers 4 basic questions

Indian market which rallied by about 15 percent in 2020 can climb fresh highs in 2021 but the basic question which many investors would have in their mind is what should they do now?

Alok Jain, founder of Weekend Investing in D-Street Talk podcast with Moneycontrol explained how he is helping his clients to glide through the volatility in the markets.

“These are unprecedented times and we can see markets going up or could crash 25% in a week nobody can predict that. We are recommending the momentum investing strategy which helps investors answer 4 basic questions while doing investment,” he said.

The 4 basic questions are – what to buy, when to buy, how much to buy, and when to sell. If investors are clear about these 4 answers while doing their investment – they would probably have a stress free investment.

“In momentum investing we identify stocks that have positive momentum and we allocate capital on an automated basis. Sectors which start to move up will be included in the portfolio automatically and as exit criteria get satisfied they will get dropped off also,” explained Jain.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.