D-Mart disappoints, India's forex reserves & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the global market start-up, India's forex reserves, Avenue Supermarts margin hit and big results expected today. Also, catch Pankaj Pandey of ICICI Securities in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
July 17, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST
