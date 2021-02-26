Corporate Buzz podcast | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the top news from India Inc.

Thomas first talks about a major blunder worth $900 million made by Citibank, and how Wipro is under the spotlight of this.

He talks about Suzuki Motor Corporation's chairman Osamu Suzuki's retirement plan.

He explains why Air India will not be changing its Boeing B777 fleet and how Australia has passed a landmark law to make Google and Facebook pay for news.

Finally, vaccines are now going to be available in private hospitals, and Thomas describes how private healthcare companies can help in speeding up vaccinations in India.