English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Corporate Buzz podcast | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Tune in to find out the top news from Corporate India.

Moneycontrol News
February 26, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the top news from India Inc.

Thomas first talks about a major blunder worth $900 million made by Citibank, and how Wipro is under the spotlight of this.

He talks about Suzuki Motor Corporation's chairman Osamu Suzuki's retirement plan.

He explains why Air India will not be changing its Boeing B777 fleet and how Australia has passed a landmark law to make Google and Facebook pay for news.

Close

Finally, vaccines are now going to be available in private hospitals, and Thomas describes how private healthcare companies can help in speeding up vaccinations in India.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast
first published: Feb 26, 2021 08:10 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.