Corporate Buzz podcast | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

Tune in for the top news from Corporate India this week.

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talk about the top news from corporate India this past week.

It has been four years since N Chandrasekaran took over as the chairman of Tata Sons, and Thomas explains Why the period has been significant.

He also describes Tata group's decision to buy 68 percent stake in online grocery startup BigBasket.

Thomas talks about another delay for Jet Airways to come back to the airports and Cairn Energy's tax dispute against India.

Tune in to the Corporate India for more.
first published: Feb 19, 2021 08:20 pm

