Corporate Buzz podcast | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

In this episode of Corporate Buzz, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talk about the top corporate news this week.

Thomas gives updates on the Q3 results of IT companies and how US President Joe Biden plans to change the Trump administration's immigration rules.

He then explains why luxury car brands like BMW and Mercedes Benz are planning to release more models in India.

As IndiGo sets up seven new stations in smaller Indian cities, Thomas talks about possible aviation trends in the near future.

Lastly, he speaks about how the recent Test Series win for the Indian cricket team in Australia will result in unique ad campaigns for various companies in India Inc.