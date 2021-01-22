MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Corporate Buzz podcast | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas talk about the top corporate news this week.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST

In this episode of Corporate Buzz, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talk about the top corporate news this week.

Thomas gives updates on the Q3 results of IT companies and how US President Joe Biden plans to change the Trump administration's immigration rules.

He then explains why luxury car brands like BMW and Mercedes Benz are planning to release more models in India.

As IndiGo sets up seven new stations in smaller Indian cities, Thomas talks about possible aviation trends in the near future.

Close

Lastly, he speaks about how the recent Test Series win for the Indian cricket team in Australia will result in unique ad campaigns for various companies in India Inc.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast
first published: Jan 22, 2021 06:55 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.