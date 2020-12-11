PlusFinancial Times
Corporate Buzz podcast | Campus placements back in full swing; OTTs win the eye space battle; will Tata and Mistry make truce in 2021?

Tune in as Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas review how the sectors have fared in the year 2020.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 07:56 PM IST

In this week's Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas review how the sectors have faired in the year 2020.

It was a tough year for the aviation sector, but SpiceJet seemed to have a winning edge over other companies. Thomas talks about this.

He also gives an update on the campus placements that took place across the country and what happened to jobs this year.

Lastly, Thomas talks about the latest news on the Tata vs Mistry case, and the changes in the entertainment sector in 2020.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

TAGS: #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast
first published: Dec 11, 2020 06:55 pm

