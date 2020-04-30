Coronavirus Essential podcast | Preparations begin for return to normalcy, focus on return of migrants to hometowns

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in India has reached 1,074 and the total confirmed cases stand at 33,050. Of these, 23,651 are active cases while 8,325 have been cured or discharged.

The Delhi and Maharashtra governments are making arrangements to bring students back home from Kota in Rajasthan. The Maharashtra government has sent 70 buses from Dhule to bring back the over 1,800 students stranded at Kota.

Indian Railways has also drafted a plan to help the movement of stranded migrants and students.