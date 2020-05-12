Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, says lockdown 4.0 will be different

Shraddha Sharma gives the top updates on the global pandemic.
Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore on Tuesday. He also said that Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, which will be announced before May 18.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that the finance minister may announce an economic stimulus package worth Rs 3 lakh crore later this week.
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast, in which host Shraddha Sharma gives the top updates on the global pandemic.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 12, 2020 07:02 pm