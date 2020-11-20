PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Oxford vaccine to be priced at Rs 500 per dose in India; Pfizer to seek emergency use approval in US

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast for news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Pfizer and BioNTech are likely to seek emergency use approval from the US government for their COVID-19 vaccine on November 20. If granted, the approval would be temporary and it would be in response to an emergency situation such as the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that the price of the Oxford - AstraZeneca covid vaccine will be around Rs 500 and 600 per dose for private players, adding that the shots would be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public.

Close
Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 07:58 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.