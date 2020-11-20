Coronavirus Essential podcast | Oxford vaccine to be priced at Rs 500 per dose in India; Pfizer to seek emergency use approval in US

Pfizer and BioNTech are likely to seek emergency use approval from the US government for their COVID-19 vaccine on November 20. If granted, the approval would be temporary and it would be in response to an emergency situation such as the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that the price of the Oxford - AstraZeneca covid vaccine will be around Rs 500 and 600 per dose for private players, adding that the shots would be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public.