you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown guidelines are out, hotspots and green zones identified

Tune in to find out the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the total number of cases in India crosses 11,400, the health ministry has announced that the country will be analysed and classified into hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts and green zones. The government has also issued a detailed guideline on April 15 regarding the national lockdown.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has stopped funding to the World Health Organisation, accusing the UN agency of taking side with China and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.

In this edition of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma elaborates on more such updates on the pandemic.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

