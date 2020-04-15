Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown guidelines are out, hotspots and green zones identified

As the total number of cases in India crosses 11,400, the health ministry has announced that the country will be analysed and classified into hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts and green zones. The government has also issued a detailed guideline on April 15 regarding the national lockdown.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has stopped funding to the World Health Organisation, accusing the UN agency of taking side with China and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.

In this edition of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma elaborates on more such updates on the pandemic.