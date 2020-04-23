App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown completes 1 month; all eyes on govt stimulus

Shraddha Sharma takes you through the important updates of the day on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has completed one month under lockdown today, and the total coronavirus cases have risen to 21,000.

With nearly 45,000 already dead in the US, many experts have slammed Washington's measures to tackle the pandemic. The Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz has commented that US handling of the COVID-19 crisis has been 'like a third world country'.

Close
Tune in to the coronavirus Essential podcast with host Shraddha Sharma to find out the top updates on the pandemic.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.