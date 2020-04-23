Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown completes 1 month; all eyes on govt stimulus

Shraddha Sharma takes you through the important updates of the day on the pandemic.
India has completed one month under lockdown today, and the total coronavirus cases have risen to 21,000.
With nearly 45,000 already dead in the US, many experts have slammed Washington's measures to tackle the pandemic. The Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz has commented that US handling of the COVID-19 crisis has been 'like a third world country'.
Tune in to the coronavirus Essential podcast with host Shraddha Sharma to find out the top updates on the pandemic.
First Published on Apr 23, 2020 07:14 pm