172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-indias-total-cases-near-80-lakh-delhi-schools-to-remain-shut-till-further-orders-6030341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's total cases near 80 lakh; Delhi schools to remain shut till further orders

Tune in to this podcast by Sakshi Batra to find out all the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

The Union health ministry October 28 confirmed that new coronavirus cases in the country over last 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the total cases inched closer to 80 lakh.

Meanwhile, Manisha Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, which is witnessing a renewed surge in the number of cases announced that all schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till further orders.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast by Sakshi Batra for all the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.