Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's total cases near 80 lakh; Delhi schools to remain shut till further orders

The Union health ministry October 28 confirmed that new coronavirus cases in the country over last 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the total cases inched closer to 80 lakh.
Meanwhile, Manisha Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, which is witnessing a renewed surge in the number of cases announced that all schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till further orders.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 07:17 pm