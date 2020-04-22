App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 count nears 20,000; Centre passes tough law to protect healthcare workers

Shraddha Sharma gives important updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While the number of cases in India nears 20,000, the Union Cabinet passed an ordinance to protect healthcare workers, making acts of violence against them a non-bailable offence.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma gives important updates on what's happening in India and around the world with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

