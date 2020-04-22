Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 count nears 20,000; Centre passes tough law to protect healthcare workers

Shraddha Sharma gives important updates on the pandemic.
While the number of cases in India nears 20,000, the Union Cabinet passed an ordinance to protect healthcare workers, making acts of violence against them a non-bailable offence.
In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma gives important updates on what's happening in India and around the world with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Apr 22, 2020 06:39 pm