you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India sees sharpest spike in daily cases; Punjab extends lockdown till May 1

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 184 countries and territories. Today is the 17th day of India's 21-day lockdown. Reports suggest that the lockdown could be extended. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 6,412. The Union Health Ministry has said that 199 people have died due to the disease.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for the top updates from the ongoing pandemic.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

