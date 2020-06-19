Coronavirus Essential podcast | Highest single-day spike in cases; Type A blood group has higher COVID-19 risk: study

India has reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 19, taking the total up to 3.8 lakh cases.

The Ministry of External Affairs, announced that 2.5 lakh Indians have been brought back from abroad as part of the Vande Bharat mission. GoAir has also joined the mission, becoming the third private airline to assist the repatriation.

In the research front, a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine suggested that blood type and genes may be linked with severity of coronavirus infection. It said that people with type A blood have a higher risk of infection with the worst symptoms.