Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Experts question efficacy of Patanjali's COVID-19 drug; a long wait ahead for passenger trains

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the top pandemic news.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as domestic flights in India have resumed since the beginning of Unlock 1.0, passenger trains may not resume till mid-August, reports suggest. Fearing coronavirus spread during train travel, Indian Railways has recently intimated that all tickets purchased on or before April 14 will be refunded.

Meanwhile, experts have questioned Patanjali Ayurved's claims of finding an ayurvedic COVID-19 drug, due to insufficient clinical trial data and scientific evidence furnished by the company.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the top pandemic news.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

