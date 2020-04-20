App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | COVID-19 cases in India cross 17,000; lockdown to be lifted in stages from today

Apr 20, 6:50 PM Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has reached 17,000. The health ministry has announced that the country's doubling rate has improved from three days in March to seven days now. Almost 80 percent of the cases are asymptomatic or mild.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma to find out more details on how the pandemic has been progressing in India and around the world.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.