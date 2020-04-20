Coronavirus Essential podcast | COVID-19 cases in India cross 17,000; lockdown to be lifted in stages from today

Apr 20, 6:50 PM Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for the top updates on the pandemic.
The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has reached 17,000. The health ministry has announced that the country's doubling rate has improved from three days in March to seven days now. Almost 80 percent of the cases are asymptomatic or mild.Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma to find out more details on how the pandemic has been progressing in India and around the world.
First Published on Apr 20, 2020 07:00 pm