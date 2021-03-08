English
Coronavirus Essential podcast | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

Tune in to this podcast for the news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST

On March 8, the Health Ministry said that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are the six states that cumulatively account for 86.25 percent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, almost one-third of worldwide holiday destinations are completely closed to international tourists because of the “persistent seriousness of the epidemiological situation”, the United Nations’ tourism body has said in a report.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Keerthana Tiwari for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Mar 8, 2021 08:05 pm

