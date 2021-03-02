English
Coronavirus Essential podcast | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST

Braving technical glitches, over 25 lakh people successfully registered on the Co-Win portal on the first day as the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination began on March 1.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri and several leaders from India Inc. received their first dose of vaccine.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential for more.
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Mar 2, 2021 07:30 pm

