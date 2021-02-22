English
Coronavirus Essential podcast | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Tune in to this podcast for the top news on the pandemic.

February 22, 2021 / 06:43 PM IST

Maharashtra has announced a fresh set of restrictions in the state in the light of a rise in COVID- 19 cases in the last week. In the last four weeks, the weekly tally of the state has shown a rising trend and increased from 18,200 to 21,300.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued new rules for international arrivals in India with the country witnessing a surge in the active coronavirus caseload over the past few days.

