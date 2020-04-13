App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | All eyes on PM Modi's address as 21-day lockdown is set to end; COVID-19 cases in India reach 9,300

Shraddha Sharma gives you all the latest updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India has reached 9,352, with the death toll at 324. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation on April 14 as it is the last day of the 21-day lockdown.

There are 1.8 million cases across the world with more than half a million cases coming from the US.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gives you all the latest updates on the pandemic.

Tune in to find out more.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

