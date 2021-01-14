Budget 2021 podcast | How govt can help healthcare sector become self-reliant post-COVID

Healthcare is expected to be a central topic in the Union Budget 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this special podcast ahead of the Budget on February 1, Moneycontrol's Anubhav Sahu explains how the government will have to address both transitional and strategic needs of the sector. Transitional needs include the execution of the vaccination drive, while the strategic needs include focus on public health expenditure and making the Indian healthcare system self-reliant.