Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 podcast | Disappointing announcements add to market's coronavirus-laden woes

Tune in to hear Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair's take on the Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The markets were already seeing sell-offs as the coronavirus outbreak continues and the gloom worsened with the disappointing announcements from Budget 2020.

With the new tax slab persuading taxpayers to forego exemptions, there will be fewer investors choosing mutual funds and insurances. This will also reflect negatively on the market.

In this exclusive podcast, host Jerome Anthony talks to Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair to find out how the budget is expected to impact Dalal Street.

Tune in to this podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020 Podcast #Podcast

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.