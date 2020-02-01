Budget 2020 podcast | Disappointing announcements add to market's coronavirus-laden woes

The markets were already seeing sell-offs as the coronavirus outbreak continues and the gloom worsened with the disappointing announcements from Budget 2020.

With the new tax slab persuading taxpayers to forego exemptions, there will be fewer investors choosing mutual funds and insurances. This will also reflect negatively on the market.

In this exclusive podcast, host Jerome Anthony talks to Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair to find out how the budget is expected to impact Dalal Street.