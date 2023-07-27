Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tech Mahindra Q1 & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today, from Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra's Q1 results, US Fed rate decision to global market setup. Also, catch Magesh Bhadang of Centrum Broking in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
July 27, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST
