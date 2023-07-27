English
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tech Mahindra Q1 & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today, from Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra's Q1 results, US Fed rate decision to global market setup. Also, catch Magesh Bhadang of Centrum Broking in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 08:30 am

