A look at some of the gripping pictures clicked by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui during his last assignment in Afghanistan

Reuters’ photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan on July 16 while covering clashed between Afghan security forces and Taliban in Kandahar. He was embedded with Afghan forces when Taliban militants ambushed the convoy in the main market area of Spin Boldak in the Kandahar district, as per reports. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

The award-winning photojournalist covered the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 Delhi riots, wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugees’ crisis, the Hong Kong protests, Nepal earthquakes and many more incidents. (Image: Reuters)

Siddiqui has shared his on-the-field experiences on social media in threads. His last tweet on July 13 was during the coverage of Afghanistan’s situation, where he travelled with the convoy of Afghan Special Forces and felt ‘lucky’ to survive after Taliban attacked the vehicle he and Afghan forces were travelling in. Let’s take a look at his last captures he posted on Twitter from Afghanistan. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Danish Siddiqui had tagged along with the Afghan Special Forces for some missions. “Afghan Special Forces, the elite fighters are on various frontlines across the country. I tagged along with these young men for some missions. Here is what happened in Kandahar today while they were on a rescue mission after spending the whole night on a combat mission,” his first tweet from the thread from Afghanistan. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

He along with the Afghan forces was on a rescue mission. “The objective was to extract a wounded policeman trapped by Taliban insurgents on the outskirts of Kandahar city for the last 18 hours. The particular district is contested between the government and the Taliban.” (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

“I could feel the tension in the air as ASF were expecting an imminent attack from the Taliban. There was sporadic machine gun fire but all hell broke loose as the Humvees reached the extraction point,” he said in his tweet. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Danish reported that the vehicle in which he and other special forces were travelling was attacked by Taliban on July 13. “Rocket propelled grenades (RPG) and other heavy weapon were used by the Taliban against the convoy resulting in the destruction of 3 Humvees. Gunners atop the Humvees swivelled wildly, aiming fire at suspected Taliban fighters who were hard to see.” (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

“The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead,” Danish said on his tweet while sharing a video of him travelling in a vehicle that was targeted by RPGs in Afghanistan. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)