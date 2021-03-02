English
Top 10 YouTube channels with the highest number of subscribers

Indian music video channel T-Series is the most-subscribed YouTube channels with a subscriber count of 174 million. The channel has held this position since April 2019, which was earlier held by the Swedish comedy channel PewDiePie run by Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. Here is the list of top 10 YouTube channels with the most subscribers as of March 2, 2021.

Priyanka Roshan
March 02, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST
Rank 10 | Canal KondZilla | Number of subscribers: 63.4 million | Content category: Music (Image: Twitter @KondZilla)
Rank 9 | Zee Music Company | Number of subscribers: 69.4 million | Content category: Music (Image: Zee Music Company YouTube channel)
Rank 8 | Like Nastya | Number of subscribers: 70.5 million | Content category: Kids content (Image: Facebook @ LikeNastyaSong)
Rank 7 | 5-Minute Crafts | Number of subscribers: 71.3 million | Content category: How-to (Image: Facebook)
Rank 6 | WWE | Number of subscribers: 73.9 million | Content category: Sports
Rank 5 | Kids Diana Show | Number of subscribers: 75.1 million | Content category: Kids content (Image: Facebook)
Rank 4 | SET India | Number of subscribers: 97.4 million | Content category: Entertainment (Image: SET India YouTube channel)
Rank 3 | Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes | Number of subscribers: 106 million | Content category: Kids content (Image: Cocomelon-Nursery Rhymes YouTube channel)
Rank 2 | PewDiePie | Number of subscribers: 109 million | Content category: Comedy (Image: Facebook @PewDiePie4)
Rank 1 | T-Series | Number of subscribers: 174 million | Content category: Music (Image: T-Series YouTube channel)
