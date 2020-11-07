The Tech Weekender: WhatsApp Pay in India, Apple's 'One More Thing', and Micromax launches

WhatsApp has finally launched its payment service on the United Payments Interface (UPI), in a major boost for the Facebook-owned app in its biggest market. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on November 5 permitted WhatsApp to go live on UPI. In a statement, WhatsApp said that the service has been designed with a "strong set of security and privacy principles, including entering a personal UPI PIN for each payment." Payments on WhatsApp are now available for people on the latest version of the iPhone and Android app. To know how to set up WhatsApp Pay and send or receive money, click here.