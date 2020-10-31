Rapido bike taxi service launched in Mumbai: Everything you need to know

Bike taxi service Rapido has finally entered Mumbai, allowing the city’s residents to now book bikes rather than cars for their travelling needs.

Rapido’s services are much cheaper when compared to 4-wheeler taxi services and the company is also offering discounts to first time riders.

How to book

A Rapido bike taxi can be booked just like any other app-based taxi service. The Rapido bike taxi app can be downloaded from the Android Play Store or the Apple App Store. The user must complete a very short registration process on the initial start up.

After that, it is just a matter of entering your pick up point, destination and requesting a ride. The process is almost identical to that of Ola or Uber and a bike taxi can be booked in seconds.

Sanitisation

Rapido bike taxi drivers, called 'captains', are required to sanitise all areas a customer could come in contact with after every ride. Customers and captains are required to wear masks mandatorily for the duration of the ride. The company has also launched safety back shields for both the customer's and captain's protection due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapido has also introduced free cancellation in case the customer or the captain is not wearing a mask.

Price

Rapido’s bike taxis start at a price of Rs 6 per km making the service the most affordable commute option among taxis. Additionally, first time riders can also avail up to 50 percent off on their ride.