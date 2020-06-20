The Tech Weekender: Oppo cancels live launch, voice tweets are here and Elon Musk sued for his fat paycheck!

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has for the first time, granted clearance for a video game to be prescribed and marketed as a medical treatment. Akili Interactive’s EndeavorRX can now be used to treat children in the US with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Doctors are now authorised to prescribe this game for kids with ADHD between the ages of eight and twelve years. The FDA said that it looked at data from five clinical studies of over 600 children diagnosed with ADHD before granting clearance. It is worth noting that this video game cannot be played without a prescription.