The Tech Weekender: Oppo cancels live launch, voice tweets are here and Elon Musk sued for his fat paycheck!

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending June 20 Carlsen Martin 1/8 Oppo’s top-of-the-line Find X2 series was recently unveiled in India. While the company launched both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in the country, only the former will go on sale in the country. The Find X2 Pro will be given as a gift to select Indian frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Oppo cancelled the livestream event and opted to upload a pre-recorded launch video instead, amid anti-Chinese sentiment in the country. The Oppo Find X2 is the company’s first 5G smartphone to arrive in India and is priced at Rs 64,990. 2/8 The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has for the first time, granted clearance for a video game to be prescribed and marketed as a medical treatment. Akili Interactive’s EndeavorRX can now be used to treat children in the US with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Doctors are now authorised to prescribe this game for kids with ADHD between the ages of eight and twelve years. The FDA said that it looked at data from five clinical studies of over 600 children diagnosed with ADHD before granting clearance. It is worth noting that this video game cannot be played without a prescription. 3/8 Huawei recently surpassed Samsung as the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer for the first time ever in April. Huawei managed a global market share of 19 percent in the month, while Samsung managed a 17 percent market share in the same period. The news comes as a surprise considering Huawei’s global decline amid its Google Mobile Services ban. Samsung drop in market share can be attributed to a slump in smartphones in the month as some of the company’s major markets went into complete lockdowns during April 2020. 4/8 Twitter has begun testing a new feature that will enable users to tweet using their voice. The social media platform is testing a new ‘voice tweets’ feature for a limited group of iOS users. The new feature will let Twitter users record and attach voice snippets to their tweets. Voice tweets will appear on the timeline alongside other tweets. Twitter’s new voice tweets experiment is designed to add a more human touch to conversations on Twitter. 5/8 WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to use one account on multiple devices. The much-anticipated feature, which has been under development, could soon be available for users. Users will reportedly be able to use their WhatsApp account on four devices simultaneously. The feature is currently under development and could soon make its way into the beta stages before a wider public rollout. 6/8 Apple recently reaffirmed its dominance in the global premium smartphone market with the iPhone. New research suggests that four out of the top five premium smartphones sold globally were iPhones. While the premium smartphone market, which includes smartphones over $400, saw a 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline due to the coronavirus pandemic, it accounted for more than 57 percent of the total global smartphone revenue during Q1 2020. Apple led the premium segment with a 57 percent market share in Q1 2020, followed by Samsung and Huawei. Four out of the top-five selling premium smartphones were the three iPhone 11 series handsets and the iPhone XR. Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro 5G grabbed the fifth spot in the top-five premium smartphones sold in Q1 2020. 7/8 Zoom has announced that it will introduce end-to-end encryption for both paid and free users. End-to-end encryption on the popular video-conferencing app for all users in July as an early beta phase. Users will automatically obtain the encryption service unless they themselves have disabled it manually or the account administrator disables it. The announcement comes after the company received major backlash from several users after it had announced that the encryption protocol would be limited to paid users only. 8/8 Elon Musk and Tesla’s board of directors received a new lawsuit after the US pension fund alleged that the top executives at Tesla awarded themselves massive compensation packages. Bloomberg reported that the pension fund is an investor in Tesla and argues that the automaker’s board funnelled hundreds of millions of dollars out of Tesla to dish out lofty compensation packages. A part of the lawsuit reads; “They have granted themselves millions in excessive compensation and are poised to continue this unrelenting avarice into the indefinite future.” First Published on Jun 20, 2020 12:55 pm