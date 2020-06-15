App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The WhatsApp feature you have been waiting for is coming soon

Once the feature is available, all your WhatsApp conversations and media files shared with other users on the platform will be accessible on multiple devices, much like Telegram Messenger.


WhatsApp has reportedly been working on multi-device support for the same account for quite some time. The much-anticipated feature, which has been under development, could soon be available for users. With this feature, users can use their WhatsApp account on four devices at a time.

WABetaInfo, the tracker website for WhatsApp updates and features, revealed the update on the new feature. As per the tweet, WhatsApp is adding the ability to use your WhatsApp account from four devices at the same time. An image attached to the tweet suggests that WhatsApp will use Wi-Fi connectivity to sync and refresh data. It is unknown if WhatsApp will let users use cellular data to use the same account on multiple devices.

The same-account-multiple-devices feature is currently under development. It could soon make its way to the beta release, followed by a wider public rollout. Once available, all your conversations and media files shared with other users on the platform will be accessible on multiple devices, much like Telegram Messenger.

WhatsApp was previously rumoured to be working on a multi-platform system that would allow users to activate their WhatsApp account on to multiple devices at the same time. The WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.20.110 in April further revealed that the encryption key changes when a user switches from one device to another.

Another beta update in November 2019 revealed that WhatsApp will introduce a new feature called ‘Registration Notifications’ for multiple-device support. When a user logs in to their WhatsApp account on a different device, the app will send a message on the primary device that reads, ‘Recipient’s device list changed. Tap Verify to confirm the new security code’.  After verifying the security code, users can start using WhatsApp on the second device. 

Currently, WhatsApp allows only one account per device. However, WhatsApp Web allows users to scan the QR code from their smartphone and use the messaging app on their desktop or laptop.

It is unknown when will the WhatsApp multi-device support feature be available in beta and public update. 

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #WhatsApp

