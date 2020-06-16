Four out of top five premium smartphone models sold in Q1 2020 were Apple iPhones: Report

Apple continues to dominate the premium smartphone market across the world with its iPhone. According to a new research report, four out of five premium smartphone models sold during the first quarter of 2020 were iPhones.

The premium smartphone (> USD 400) market saw an overall decline of 13 percent YoY due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the overall contribution of the premium segment within the global smartphone market remained resilient at 22 percent, similar to the previous year, reveals a Counterpoint report.

While the premium smartphone market shared only 22 percent of the sell-through, it accounted for more than 57 percent of the total global smartphone revenue during Q1 2020.

The report suggests that Apple led the premium segment with a 57 percent market share in Q1 2020, followed by Samsung and Huawei.

Four out of the top-five selling premium smartphones were the latest generation iPhone 11 series and the iPhone XR. Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, in spite of missing out on Google Play Services, grabbed the fifth spot in the top-five premium smartphones sold in Q1 2020.

Among these five smartphones, the iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone in Q1 2020. Out of the total volume, 30 percent of the total premium smartphone units sold were of the iPhone 11. The more-premium iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 Pro were the second and third best-selling smartphones with 9 percent and 7 percent share. The iPhone XR launched in 2018 continues to make its appearance in the top-selling smartphones, and took 6 percent share.

iPhone 11 retained the number 1 spot in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding China), and the Middle East and Africa, with Samsung at number 2.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

In China, Huawei remained strong with the number one position, followed by Apple and Oppo. Surprisingly, Samsung did not make it to the top-five in China and was overtaken by the likes of local companies such as Xiaomi and Vivo.