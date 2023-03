The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

OpenAI, the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT, has said that a bug may have caused ChatGPT to reveal user payment information for some of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers. On March 23, OpenAI said a bug in an open-source library that the bot uses resulted in user conversation titles being visible to other people on the platform as well. The same bug may have also caused "unintentional visibility of payment-related information of 1.2% of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers who were active during a specific nine-hour window", it said.