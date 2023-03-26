English
    The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

    As competition gets fierce, AI dominated the news this week. Mozilla announces new AI startup, OpenAI has plugins to update information on ChatGPT, WhatsApp introduces app for Windows, ChatGPT bug leaks user payment information and more

    Moneycontrol News
    March 26, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
    WhatsApp is rolling out two new features to its groups functionality, making it easier for people to see groups in common with others and giving admins more control over who can join a group, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced on March 21. Zuckerberg said that admins will now be able to see all pending requests to join their group at a single place, thereby making it easier for them to decide who to let in.
    Meta-owned WhatsApp announced on March 22 it has introduced a new desktop application for Windows with enhanced calling features and performance improvements, built with an interface similar to the mobile application. The new application allows users to make end-to-end encrypted video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Instagram. The company stated it will continue to increase the limits on the number of people allowed in a group call over time.
    Canva Inc., the Australian design software company, has introduced Generative AI tools to its graphic design platform, Canva. As reported by Bloomberg, the new tools will allow users to create presentations and slides by telling the AI what they want with a description. The idea behind the new tools is to make graphics, slides, and advertising materials accessible to those without professional knowledge.
    Opera has announced a new sidebar integration, which allows users to choose between ChatGPT and ChatSonic generative AI's to create content using prompts. Opera told Engadget that this was simply the first phase of a broader rollout of its Browser AI plans. The next stage would involve their own GPT-based chatbot, that will be integrated in the sidebar as well.
    Mozilla has announced that it is committing $30 million to build a new startup called Mozilla.ai. The focus of the new AI startup would be on creating Artificial Intelligence products, that are Open source and “trustworthy”. The vision for the company is to make it easy for developers to create AI products that are responsible and privacy-centric. The company said that its suite of AI products will have "agency, accountability, transparency and openness at its core".
    OpenAI has introduced plugin support for its popular online chatbot ChatGPT that will help it to update and expand its data banks, which are limited to news and events up to 2021. Plugins will allow developers to connect the artificial intelligence (AI) bot to the web, gather latest information and even retrieve knowledge databases. The initial plugin rollout will include support for web browsers, data retrieval and the ability to connect online to gather data, which is important because ChatGPT's data banks don't have information on news and other events beyond 2021.
    OpenAI, the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT, has said that a bug may have caused ChatGPT to reveal user payment information for 1.2 percent of ChatGPT Plus subscribers. On March 23, OpenAI said a bug in an open-source library that the bot uses resulted in user conversation titles being visible to other people on the platform as well. Now, OpenAI is saying that the same bug may have also caused "unintentional visibility of payment-related information of 1.2% of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers who were active during a specific nine-hour window".
