The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S23 series to the world. The line-up includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The three new Galaxy S series smartphones come in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, and Misty Lilac. Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra maxes out at 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. We managed to get our hands on the Galaxy S23 series for a brief period and here’s what we found.